EV Charging Infrastructure Market to Grow at 36+% CAGR to Reach US$ 95.98 Billion by 2027 Led by ABB, ABM Industries, Bosch Automotive Service, ChargePoint, Delta Electronics

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “EV Charging Infrastructure – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to reach US$ 95.98 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. Europe region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. The demand for EV Charging Infrastructure is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the growing environmental issues, as well as the adoption of electric vehicles globally. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in US and China, which comprises of largest electric vehicle market across the globe, accounting for over 60% of the value of global electric vehicle market share. With the constantly growing demand for charging stations, the manufacturers are increasing their production lines, investing in new and advanced technologies which is driving the EV charging infrastructure market.

Some of the key players operating in the EV Charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solution, ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global EV Charging Infrastructure Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

EV Charging Infrastructure Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the EV Charging Infrastructure Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner EV Charging Infrastructure Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Based on hardware, the AC Charger is expected to dominate the EV charging infrastructure market during the forecast period. The AC charger manufacturers are constantly witnessing increasing demand for Level 1 chargers, attributing to the increase in electric vehicles in the developed countries as well as developing countries. China, the US and France are some of the developed countries generating enormous demand for AC chargers owing to consistently rising number of EVs in these countries.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the EV Charging Infrastructure Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY PLATFORM

Hardware

Services

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY HARDWARE

AC Charger

DC Charger

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY CHARGER TYPE

Public Charger

Private Charger

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East and Africa South America



