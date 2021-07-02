Event Stream Processing Market studied in new Research by Focusing on Top Companies like Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM Corporation, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce

The increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) across the globe is the major factor bolstering the demand for event stream processing market. With increased IoT adoption, a massive data volume is generated from various connected devices, demand data analysis and insights. Also, faster analysis of data as compared to tradition analytics is another key factor propelling the event stream processing market demand. However, the lack of integration with the legacy architecture is anticipated to limit the growth of event stream processing market, particularly in the developing economies.

An event stream processing software is a combination of technologies intended to support the creation of event-driven information systems. It assists in examining data stream in real-time for gathering actionable insights on them. It comprises of elements including event visualization, event-driven middleware, event databases and event processing languages. The event stream processing enables faster reaction time as well as offers an opportunity to take proactive measures before the event is over.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Informatica LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, TIBCO Software Inc.

Major Key questions answered through this research report:

What are the top key players of the global event stream processing market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the global event stream processing market?

What are the highest competitors in the market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What are the global market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the global market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

The global event stream processing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application and industry vertical. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The deployment segment of event stream processing market is classified into cloud and on-premise. By application, the event stream processing market is categorized into fraud detection, algorithmic trading, predictive maintenance, network monitoring, sales marketing and others. The industry vertical segment is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, transport and logistics, energy and utilities and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global event stream processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The event stream processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

