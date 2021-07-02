Extracellular Matrix Market Is Growing At A High CAGR by 2027 According To A New Research Report
The studies for the molecular cell biology of extracellular matrix (ECM) are being conducted across the world. The cell adhesion molecules (CAMs), other properties and advantages of the extracellular matrix are turning out to be beneficial area of discovery with several interesting factors for disease and disorders in animals and humans. These advantages are also include treating of some cancers such as breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer and colon cancer.
According to a new market research study titled ‘Extracellular Matrix Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, Raw Material and Geography. The Global Extracellular Matrix Market is expected to reach US$ 47.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global extracellular matrix market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.
Top Market Key Players:
- Admedus
- Coloplast Group
- Merck KGaA
- Smith & Nephew
- MTF Biologics
- Lattice Biologics Ltd.
- COOK BIOTECH, INC.
- Medtronic
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
- DSM Biomedical
Extracellular Matrix – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Application
- Vascular Repair and Reconstruction
- Dural Repair
- Wound Healing
- Cardiac Repair
- Pericardial Repair
- Soft Tissue Repair
By Raw Material
- Bovine
- Porcine
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
