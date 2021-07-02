Farming Tools Market Explored in the Latest Research by Apex, Bellota, The Chillington Tool, Deere, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars Oyj, Herramientas Agricolas

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Farming tools are manual and electric tools used for the purpose of farming, gardening and landscaping. Farming tools covers different kinds of plows, knifes, cutters, axes, weir boxes, clevis, scoops, cultivators, combs, grubbers, dibbers, forks, weeder, gambrel, spur, hoes, rollers, hooks, pullers, etc. Farming tools facilities enhancing the visual appeals of landscapes and gardens by maintaining the trees, blushes, grasses and creepers. These tools finds it way of use for various purpose related to gardening, farming, landscaping and other related purpose.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Farming tools market is gaining traction due to driving factors like trending household indoor and outdoor gardening, increase in trend of Do It Yourself (DIY) and need for robust tools for farming. However, growth in demand for automated system and drones are hampering the market of farming tools. The government initiatives of imparting gardening and farming in the school curriculum and an increase in the market of vertical and hydroponic farming are fueling the demand for farming tools market.

Key players profiled in the report include Apex Tools Group, Bellota, The Chillington Tool Company, Deere and Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars Oyj, Herramientas Agricolas S.A., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., The Toro Company, Truper Herramientas, S.A. De C.V.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Farming Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview farming tools market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global farming tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading farming tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global farming tools market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as hand tools and power tools. On the basis of end user the market is sub-segmented as residential and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Farming tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Farming tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FARMING TOOLS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FARMING TOOLS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FARMING TOOLS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FARMING TOOLS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. FARMING TOOLS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

9. FARMING TOOLS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. FARMING TOOLS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. APEX TOOLS GROUP

11.2. BELLOTA

11.3. CHILLINGTON TOOL COMPANY

11.4. DEERE AND COMPANY

11.5. FALCON GARDEN TOOLS

11.6. FISKARS OYJ

11.7. HERRAMIENTAS AGRICOLAS S.A.

11.8. STANLEY BLACK AND DECKER, INC.

11.9. THE TORO COMPANY

11.10. TRUPER HERRAMIENTAS, S.A. DE C.V.

12. APPENDIX

