Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players – 24 Hour Fitness , Equinox , Gold’s Gym , Planet Fitness , Life Time Fitness , Town Sports

The Global Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers Market size was $83,680 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,116 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023. Fitness and recreational sports centers comprise establishments or facilities that have equipment for exercising and other active physical fitness conditioning activities such as skating, swimming, or racquet sports.

The growth of the global fitness and recreational sports center market is driven by factors such as surge in middle class population, shift in consumer preference toward better health, and increase in incidence of obesity. In addition, government support for health & fitness and availability of a variety of equipment & personalized fitness training programs at fitness and recreation sports centers have supplemented the market growth. However, high investment cost for opening fitness centers, high membership fees, and sedentary lifestyle are anticipated to hamper the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Conversely, growth in youth population across emerging countries and surge in business innovations and acquisitions & expansions in the industry are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The report analyzes the global fitness and recreational sports center market on the basis of type, age group, and geography. The global market is segmented based on type as gymnasiums, yoga, aerobic dance, handball sports, racquet sports, skating, swimming, and others. By age group, it is classified into 35 & younger, 35-54, and 55 & older. The report includes the revenue generated from fitness and recreational sports centers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market are:

24 Hour Fitness , Equinox , Gold’s Gym , Planet Fitness , Life Time Fitness , Town Sports International , Fitness First and Virgin Active , Konami Sports Club , McFit , CrossFit Inc.

Get sample copy of “Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659185/sample

Major Types of Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers covered are:

Gymnasiums

Yoga

Aerobic dance

Handball sports

Racquet sports

Skating

Swimming

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659185/discount

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Size

2.2 Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Revenue by Product

4.3 Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659185/buying

In the end, Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]