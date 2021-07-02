Flooring Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 according to a New Research Report by Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Armstrong, Forbo, Gerflor, Interface, Beaulieu International, Toli Corporation, Mohawk Industries,
Global Flooring is valued approximately USD 342.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Floor covering is a term used to describe any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to provide permanent covering. The floor covering or flooring provides a smooth, clean, impervious, durable, colourful, hard and attractive surface. It is the cover which has to offer resistance to wear and tear due to human movement and movement of furniture, etc. Now a days, Flooring is very important part of home decor which enhance the growth of market. .However, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly material, such as wood, also driven the market growth. Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure influence the market growth, and are expected to drive the floor market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Get PDF sample copy:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018367
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Mohawk Industries
Shaw Industries
Tarkett
Armstrong
Forbo
Gerflor
Interface
Beaulieu International
Toli Corporation
Millliken & Company
The regional analysis of global Flooring is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, trending towards huge number of renovation & remodeling activities, witnessed to expand the growth of flooring market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Resilient Flooring
Non-Resilient Flooring
By End-Use Industry:
Residential
Non-Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
To Purchase This report details at:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018367
Target Audience of the Global Flooring in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.
The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876