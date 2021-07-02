Food Testing Kits Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux, EnviroLogix, Merck and Neogen Corporation

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on Food Testing Kits Market 2019 – Global Analysis and Forecasts 2027 will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This report focuses on the key global Food Testing Kits Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Foods items are easily contaminated with harmful microorganisms and may become major cause of food-borne diseases among individuals. High-risk pathogens are often transmitted to our body through food and may result in serious illness. Frequent use of pesticides during transportation and storage may also result in cross contamination of human food. These kits are inevitable in cases where people may be fatally allergic to antibiotics or very small percentage of drugs. Besides, mycotoxins may be produced at different stages in the supply chain. Hence it becomes necessary to regularly assess the food in terms of quality as precautionary measures to avoid possible health risks. Food testing kits constitute of equipments used for the detection and identification of pathogens, allergens, mycotoxins, adulterants, and other targets.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. bioMerieux SA

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. EnviroLogix Inc.

5. Merck KGaA

6. Neogen Corporation

7. PerkinElmer Inc.

8. QIAGEN N. V.

9. Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global food testing kits market is segmented on the basis of sample, technology, and target. Based on sample, the market is segmented as meat, poultry, and seafood products, dairy products, packaged food, fruits & vegetables, cereals, grains & pulses, nuts, seeds, and spices, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as PCR-based, immunoassay-based, and enzyme substrate-based & others. The market on the basis of the target, is classified as allergens, mycotoxins, pathogens, GMOs, meat species, and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Food Testing Kits Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

