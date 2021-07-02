Future Scope of Beverage Cans Market to Gain Excessive Revenues 2026 by Top Vendors Ardagh Group, Ball , BWAY , Can-Pack SA

According to Publisher, the Global Beverage Cans Market is accounted for $49.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $73.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are owing to increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages such as beer and cider and increasing demand for metal cans in emerging regions. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and complexities in the manufacture of steel beverage cans are expected to restrain the beverage cans market. Innovation in design shape and recapping of beverage cans are anticipated to create opportunities in the market.

Based on Material, Aluminium segment is projected to be the growing segment owing to its lightweight, high recyclable rate with easy fabrication process, and extensive use in the beverage industry. Moreover, it is easy and convenient to package aluminium cans, as aluminium can be moulded in innovative shapes and sizes.

By geography, the Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, Australia and Indonesia are the major markets in Asia Pacific region. Increase in purchasing power in the region drives the growth of the market. Additionally, the availability of raw materials and low labour cost, together are a positive influence on the market growth.

Some of the key players in Beverage Cans market include Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, BWAY Corporation, Can-Pack SA, CPMC Holdings Ltd, Crown Holdings Incorporated, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Silgan Holdings Inc and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Materials Covered:

– Aluminum

– Steel

– Tin

Applications Covered:

– Alcoholic beverages

– Carbonated Soft Drinks

– Fruit & Vegetable Juices

– Non-alcoholic beverages

– Other Applications

Can Types Covered:

– Three Piece Cans

– Two Piece Cans

