GCC Rigid Packaging Market Analysis Research Report – Rapid Growth and Trend, market size and growth, Forecast by 2026

Global GCC Rigid Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Growing usage of plastics and rising demand for convenience products are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, rising popularity of flexible packaging in the GCC countries is restraining the market.

Based on end user, Food and Beverage segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the demand for rigid packaging solutions has gained major elevation in the food and beverage industry as it provides a longer shelf life for the packaged food items. By geography, Middle East & Africa holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia has been encouraging considerable investments to the various end users and the Saudi government has been rising the healthcare budget expenditure, quickly.

Some of the key players profiled in the GCC Rigid Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Sapin SA, Bemis Company, Inc., RAK Ghani Glass LLC, Schott AG, Ball Corporation, Napco Group and Saudi Plastic Factory Company.

Materials Covered:

– Paper

– Glass

– Plastic

– Metal

End Users Covered:

– Pharmaceutical

– Food and Beverage

– Industrial

– Personal Care

