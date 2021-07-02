Genome Editing Market Prominent Players and Growth Strategies:Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc

According to a new market research study titled ‘Genome Editing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and End User, the global genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genome editing market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.

Get Sample Copy At:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000853/

Genome editing is a techniques that is used for the changing the DNA of a cell of an organism. The technique involves cutting of DNA sequences for the addition or the removal of the DNA in the genome. The targeted stakeholders for the reports include service providers, vendors, research institutes, supplier, and distributors of genome editing technologies

Market Key Players:

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Lonza

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

New England Biolabs

Editas Medicine

Merck KGaA.

Market Segment

Global Genome Editing Market – By Technology

TALENS

CRISPR

ZFN

Others

Global Genome Editing Market – By Application



Genetic Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Others



Global Genome Editing Market – By End User



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs)

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Global Genome Editing Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Buy Complete Report At :https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000853/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com