Genome Editing Market Prominent Players and Growth Strategies:Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc

According to a new market research study titled ‘Genome Editing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and End User, the global genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genome editing market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.
Genome editing is a techniques that is used for the changing the DNA of a cell of an organism. The technique involves cutting of DNA sequences for the addition or the removal of the DNA in the genome. The targeted stakeholders for the reports include service providers, vendors, research institutes, supplier, and distributors of genome editing technologies
Market Key Players:
- Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals
- Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- GenScript
- Lonza
- Horizon Discovery Group plc
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Editas Medicine
- Merck KGaA.
Market Segment
Global Genome Editing Market – By Technology
TALENS
CRISPR
ZFN
Others
Global Genome Editing Market – By Application
Genetic Engineering
Animal Genetic Engineering
Plant Genetic Engineering
Cell Line Engineering
Others
Global Genome Editing Market – By End User
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organization (CROs)
Academic & Government Research Institutes
Global Genome Editing Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
