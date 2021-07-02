Genomics Market to 2025 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Product price Opportunities
The market for genomics is expected to grow as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies, technological advancements in genomics are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the technologies of genomics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025.
Get Sample Copy At:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/
The genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the genomics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.
Market Key Players:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- and Eurofins
- Qiagen
- Agilent Technologies
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Danaher
- GE Healthcare.
The report segments the global genomics market as follows:
Global Genomics Market – By Technology
Sequencing
Microarray
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
Others
Global Genomics Market – By Product & Services
Instruments/Systems
Consumables
Services
Global Genomics Market – By Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Precision/Personalized Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
Global Genomics Market – By End User
Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Others
Global Genomics Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Buy Complete Report At :https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buyTIPTE100000730/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.
Contact Us
The Insight partners,
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com