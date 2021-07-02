Global Bunker Fuel Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Bunker Fuel Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Bunker Fuel market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Bunker Fuel industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

At present, Southeast Asia, EU, the US, China and Japan have most of the refueling ports. Singapore port is the world largest refueling port. EU follows the Singapore bunker fuel market in terms of consumption with leading ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, etc. The United States is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry. China is also being the main contributors to this industry with world leading ports like Shanghai Port and Shenzhen Port, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bunker Fuel market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bunker Fuel business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Exxon Mobil

World Fuel Services

BP

Shell

China Marine Bunker

Bunker Holding

Total Marine Fuel

Chemoil

Bright Oil

Sinopec

Gazpromneft

GAC

China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

Southern Pec

Lukoil-Bunker

Alliance Oil Company

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Segmentation by product type:

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Segmentation by application:

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bunker Fuel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bunker Fuel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bunker Fuel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bunker Fuel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bunker Fuel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

