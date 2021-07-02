Global Enterprise/Business Firewall Hardware Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Global Enterprise/Business Firewall Hardware Market Overview

Enterprise/business firewall hardware is referred to a network security device that controls the flow of unauthorized traffic. A hardware firewall uses packet filtering to examine the header of a packet to determine its source and destination. Business firewall hardware is an innovative technology equipped with numerous functions to protect the enterprise system from various threats such as data theft.

Market Size and Forecast

The global Enterprise/business firewall hardware market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Additionally, the factors propelling the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market includes growing incidence of data theft and rising demand for real-time threat intelligence firewall network security devices. Likely, introduction of new policies such as bring your own device (BYOD) along with growing adoption of network security devices is believed to boost demand for enterprise/business firewall hardware.

In terms of regional platform, North America accounted for the largest market of enterprise/business firewall hardware in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to growing demand for network security device from numerous organizations. Additionally, U.S. is the dominating country of enterprise/business firewall hardware market due to high preference for business security devices and continuous adoption high performing network security solutions.

Europe region captured for the second largest market of enterprise/business firewall hardware in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, Western Europe countries such as Germany, U.K and others are witnessing the augmented demand for enterprise/business firewall hardware due to increasing investment to enhance network security across enterprise environments and increasing strict government regulations regarding consumer privacy.

Asia-Pacific region is believed to show a tremendous growth by the end of 2024. Additionally, the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware is riding on the back of growing enterprise networks and increasing network security threats. Japan and China lead the Asia-Pacific enterprise/business firewall hardware market in 2016.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global enterprise/business firewall hardware market in the following segments:

By Industry

E-commerce & Retail

Information Technology

Government

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By End-User

Small enterprise

Medium enterprise

Large enterprise

By Region

Global enterprise/business firewall hardware market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factors such as growing advancement in network security devices and increasing number of cyber-crimes are believed to be the major factor behind the rapid growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market across the globe. Further, development of next generation firewalls to protect the enterprises network from numerous threats such as data theft, malicious attacks and others is envisioned to bolster the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market by the end of 2024. Additionally, evolution of firewall technology coupled with rising network security investment by several enterprises is projected to flourish the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market.

Furthermore, growing strict policy & regulations regarding consumer privacy and emergence of new policies such as bring your own device are predicted to propel the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market. In addition to this, rising demand for advanced security devices from large and medium enterprise is expected to propel the of enterprise/business firewall hardware market.

However, high cost associated with the network security devices is anticipated to hamper the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market. Moreover, slow rate adoption of new technologies in developing and underdeveloped nations is also projected to hinder the growth of enterprise/business firewall hardware market during the forecast period.

Key players

The major key players for enterprise/business firewall hardware market are as follows

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

AhnLab, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global enterprise/business firewall hardware market is segmented as follows:

By Industry Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By End-User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

