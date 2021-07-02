Global HVAC Drives Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global HVAC Drives Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This HVAC Drives market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of HVAC Drives industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

The Drive designed specifically for HVAC applications, drives are installed on a daily basis in various heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and water-boosting applications in new and existing buildings and infrastructural systems all over the world. They enhance air quality and indoor comfort levels, improve control and energy-saving possibilities, ensure better asset protection, reduce maintenance costs and increase reliability.

USA is the largest market segment of HVAC Drives, with a revenue market share nearly 28.65% in 2018, which has great market potential in the future. The second place is Europe; following USA with the market share over 24.91% in 2018. China is another important market of HVAC Drives.

According to this study, over the next five years the HVAC Drives market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3390 million by 2024, from US$ 2620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in HVAC Drives business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Danfoss

Schneider Electric

Emerson (Nidec)

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Yaskawa

Toshiba

WEG SA

Eaton

Segmentation by product type:

Below 10 KW

10~100 KW

Above 100 KW

Segmentation by application:

Air Handling Units

Cooling Towers

Pumps

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HVAC Drives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HVAC Drives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HVAC Drives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HVAC Drives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of HVAC Drives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

