Hydrogen fuel cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

A hydrogen fuel cell is a power plant that utilizes the inverse process of electrolyzed water to generate electricity as well as the only emissions: water. Clean and environmentally friendly, and high energy density, compared to the battery on the market can have a longer battery life.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrogen Fuel Cells market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydrogen Fuel Cells business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ballard Power

Toshiba

PLUG Power

Fuelcell Energy

Hydrogenics

Doosan Fuel Cell

Horizon

Intelligent Energy

Hyster-Yale Group

Nedstack

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

Segmentation by product type:

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type

Segmentation by application:

Stationary

Transport

Portable

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hydrogen Fuel Cells consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hydrogen Fuel Cells market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrogen Fuel Cells manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrogen Fuel Cells with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrogen Fuel Cells submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

