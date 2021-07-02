Global Pterostilbene Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Pterostilbene Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Pterostilbene market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Pterostilbene industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Pterostilbene (trans-3,5-dimethoxy-4-hydroxystilbene) is a naturally occurring dietary compound, part of the stilbene group of compounds and the main antioxidant component of blueberries.

In application, Pterostilbene downstream is wide and recently Pterostilbene has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages and Cosmeceuticals and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pterostilbene market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pterostilbene business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ChromaDex

Chemill

Herb Nutritionals

K V Natural

Wuxi Cima Science

Brilliant

Taizhou Bona

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech

Shaanxi NHK Technology

Mellem

Hangzhou Ruishu

Segmentation by product type:

Natural Pterostilbene

Synthetic Pterostilbene

Segmentation by application:

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmeceuticals

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pterostilbene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pterostilbene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pterostilbene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pterostilbene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pterostilbene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

