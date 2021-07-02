Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis :F. Hoffmann-La Roche,B. Braun Melsungen AG ,Medtronic, Abbott

The glucose monitoring devices market by product is segmented into testing strips, glucometers, lancets and other. In 2018, the testing strips segment held a largest market share of 35.9% of the glucose monitoring devices market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced testing strips. Moreover, the testing strips segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the glucose monitoring devices.

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the communities across the globe. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issue affect people of all ages and incomes globally

Market Key Players:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Abbott

LifeScan, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Ypsomed AG

Omron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Nipro Corporation

GLUCOSE MONITORING DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By Product

Glucometers

Lancets

Testing Strips

Other Glucose Monitoring Devices

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



