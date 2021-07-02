Health Beverage Market to Undergo Strapping Growth During the forecast period 2018-2022

Health beverage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.80% during 2017-2022. The Report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Health Beverages Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global health beverages. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Health Beverage Market-By Type of Beverage (Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China.

Also, the report assesses the sub-segments of the health beverage market. The bottled water segment has been further categorized into Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others. Similarly, Juices segment has been categorized into Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend and Probiotic Drinks into Dairy Based and Juice Based categories.

Bottled Water segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising prevalence of water borne diseases, lack of availability of clean tap water across various developing nations coupled with increasing number of tourists. Among the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global health beverage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Coca Cola company, Pepsi Corporation, Nestle, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Britvic, Organic Valley, and The Hain Celestial Group

