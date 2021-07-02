Healthcare CMO Market to Witness High CAGR by 2027 – Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.

The market for healthcare CMO is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the healthcare CMO market include, Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services. The market is has provided inorganic growth strategies to these companies by various market consolidations. For instance, during February 2018, Lonza and Denali Therapeutics entered into a partnership for neurodegenerative diseases that covers all stages of the development and manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment is expected to grow the market for healthcare CMO over the forecast period by service segment.



Global healthcare CMO market, based on service was segmented as, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical device contract manufacturing services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held the largest share of the market, by service. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to advantaged offered by the contract manufacturing companies.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is anticipated to be the third largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as an emerging market for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry across the world. The growth is defined by the cost effective manufacturing of the pharmaceutical products and rising healthcare expenditures by the various countries in the region.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

