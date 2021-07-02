Healthcare IT Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2018-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Epic

Healthcare information technology is a field of IT that involves the design, creation, development, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. Automatic and interoperable healthcare information systems offer a host of advantages such as low costs, minimal errors, improved medical care and public health, enhanced efficiency, and better patient satisfaction. The U.S. Health Care Information Technology (HCIT) market was evaluated at $61,018 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $149,178 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. healthcare IT market is driven by growing demand for improved patient safety and patient care as well as increase in government initiatives to promote HCIT. However, the U.S. HCIT is a well-established market and thus, there is a huge supply and demand gap with many local as well as international key players operating in this segment. This factor is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, numerous key players have collaborated with local players for developing efficient products to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Major Key Players of the Healthcare IT Market are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, HealthStream, Greenway Health, LLC, IBM Corporation, Infor, McKesson Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc.

The U.S. HCIT market is segmented based on product, end user, and geography. By product, the healthcare IT market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. Further, healthcare provider solutions are bifurcated into clinical solutions and non-clinical healthcare IT solutions. Clinical solutions segment is further sub segmented into electronic health records/electronic medical records, vendor neutral archives (VNA), computerized physician order entry (CPOE), clinical decision support systems (CDSS), radiology information systems (RIS), radiation dose management, specialty management information systems, medical image processing and analysis systems, healthcare IT integration systems, practice management systems, laboratory information systems, digital pathology solutions, mobile health solutions, and telehealth.

Major Types of Healthcare IT covered are:

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions

Electronic Health/Medical Records

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

Computerized Physician Order Entry

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Radiation Dose Management Solution

Specialty Management Information Systems

Medical Image Processing &Analysis Solution

Healthcare IT Integration Systems

Practice Management Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Major Applications of Healthcare IT covered are:

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Pharmacies

Others (Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Centers)

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers

Public Payers

In the end, Healthcare IT industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

