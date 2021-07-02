Hemophilia A Treatment Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
Hemophilia A patients have begun to shift from short acting to EHL factors and from on demand therapies to prophylactics. The increasing prevalent population of Hemophilia A and the rise in demand of the prophylactics treatments in developed markets will have a great impact on this market.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hemophilia A occurs in 1 in 5,000 live male births. Hemophilia A is about four times as common as hemophilia B. The number of people with hemophilia in the United States is estimated to be about 20,000 individuals. Approximately 75% of people with hemophilia around the world still receive inadequate treatment or have no access to treatment.
As of January 2018, there are over 450 reported Clinical Trials for Hemophilia A with 50+ trials currently actively ongoing. Out of all the trials, 120+ studies are funded by the pharmaceutical companies alone. The major players with drugs in Phase III are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi (Genzyme), BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Sinocelltech Ltd., Jiangsu Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Octapharma, LFB USA, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer and others.
Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070564
The United States dominates the Hemophilia A treatment market followed by Europe 5 and Japan. The prophylaxis segments are predicted to be the fastest growing segment whereas the on-demand therapy segment is expected to contribute close to ~50% to the market during the forecast period. With the increase in the R&D investments and rising drug innovations in this field, the market is expected to significantly expand in the next five years.
RNA based therapeutics and curative gene therapies are rapidly progressing through clinical development and are seen as an attractive segment of this market.
Polaris Market Research has provided the forecasts of the Global Hemophilia A Market from 2016-2022. The major segments which has been investigated in the global market from 2016-2022 are:
Market Analysis by Hemophilia A treatment
Market Analysis by Treatments/Marketed Drugs
Market Analysis by G7 countries
The Marketed Therapies undertaken in forecast from 2016-2022 are:
Afstyla Sales Forecast-2016-2022
Eloctate Sales Forecast-2016-2022
Hemlibra Sales Forecast-2016-2022
Kogenate FS Sales Forecast-2016-2022
Kovaltry Sales Forecast-2016-2022
Nuwiq Sales Forecast-2016-2022
Obizur Sales Forecast-2016-2022
The Major Indications in Hemophilia A Therapy area:
Prophylaxis-Market Forecast 2016-2022
On-demand therapy-Market Forecast 2016-2022
Inhibitor therapy- Market Forecast 2016-2022
The Market Forecast of Hemophilia A Treatment by G7 Countries (2016-2022)
United States- Market Forecast (2016-2022)
Germany- Market Forecast (2016-2022)
France-Market Forecast (2016-2022)
Italy- Market Forecast (2016-2022)
Spain- Market Forecast (2016-2022)
United Kingdom- Market Forecast (2016-2022)
Japan- Market Forecast (2016-2022)
Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070564
Leading Companies investigated in the Report are
CSL Behring
Shire
Bayer
Biogen
Genentech
Bioverativ
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi (Genzyme)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Hoffmann-La Roche
Sinocelltech Ltd.
Jiangsu Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd
Octapharma
LFB USA, Inc.
Novo Nordisk A/S
Pfizer
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email:[email protected]
Phone:+1 313 462 0609