Hemophilia A Treatment Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Hemophilia A patients have begun to shift from short acting to EHL factors and from on demand therapies to prophylactics. The increasing prevalent population of Hemophilia A and the rise in demand of the prophylactics treatments in developed markets will have a great impact on this market.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hemophilia A occurs in 1 in 5,000 live male births. Hemophilia A is about four times as common as hemophilia B. The number of people with hemophilia in the United States is estimated to be about 20,000 individuals. Approximately 75% of people with hemophilia around the world still receive inadequate treatment or have no access to treatment.

As of January 2018, there are over 450 reported Clinical Trials for Hemophilia A with 50+ trials currently actively ongoing. Out of all the trials, 120+ studies are funded by the pharmaceutical companies alone. The major players with drugs in Phase III are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi (Genzyme), BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Sinocelltech Ltd., Jiangsu Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Octapharma, LFB USA, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer and others.

The United States dominates the Hemophilia A treatment market followed by Europe 5 and Japan. The prophylaxis segments are predicted to be the fastest growing segment whereas the on-demand therapy segment is expected to contribute close to ~50% to the market during the forecast period. With the increase in the R&D investments and rising drug innovations in this field, the market is expected to significantly expand in the next five years.

RNA based therapeutics and curative gene therapies are rapidly progressing through clinical development and are seen as an attractive segment of this market.

Polaris Market Research has provided the forecasts of the Global Hemophilia A Market from 2016-2022. The major segments which has been investigated in the global market from 2016-2022 are:

Market Analysis by Hemophilia A treatment

Market Analysis by Treatments/Marketed Drugs

Market Analysis by G7 countries

The Marketed Therapies undertaken in forecast from 2016-2022 are:

Afstyla Sales Forecast-2016-2022

Eloctate Sales Forecast-2016-2022

Hemlibra Sales Forecast-2016-2022

Kogenate FS Sales Forecast-2016-2022

Kovaltry Sales Forecast-2016-2022

Nuwiq Sales Forecast-2016-2022

Obizur Sales Forecast-2016-2022

The Major Indications in Hemophilia A Therapy area:

Prophylaxis-Market Forecast 2016-2022

On-demand therapy-Market Forecast 2016-2022

Inhibitor therapy- Market Forecast 2016-2022

The Market Forecast of Hemophilia A Treatment by G7 Countries (2016-2022)

United States- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

Germany- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

France-Market Forecast (2016-2022)

Italy- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

Spain- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

United Kingdom- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

Japan- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

Leading Companies investigated in the Report are

CSL Behring

Shire

Bayer

Biogen

Genentech

Bioverativ

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi (Genzyme)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hoffmann-La Roche

Sinocelltech Ltd.

Jiangsu Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Octapharma

LFB USA, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer