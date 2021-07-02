High Pressure Protective – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The need for transporting the goods safely during transportation and the rise in internet shopping is the key factors contributing towards market growth. The available alternatives for high pressure protective packaging film such as paper, foam, void fillings, etc. are restraining the market growth.

High pressure protective packaging films are a type of packaging films, where the product is made very strong and tough. The proprietary film design enables air to be contained within the cells for extended periods of time and provide superior protection for products that require longer storage and shipping cycles. Hence are suitable for carrying heavier and delicate items easily.

Some of the key players in the High Pressure Protective Packaging Film are Sealed Air Corporation, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc, iVEX Protective Packaging Inc, Hafliger Films S.P.A, Pregis LLC, Rajapack Ltd, Barton Jones Packaging Ltd, DowDuPont Inc, and Fruth Custom Plastics.

By end user, E-commerce has led to faster buying and selling of products due to growing support and availability across many platforms. As consumers are purchasing more products online, demand is expected to grow for the packaging, which can protect these goods from vibration, shock, abrasion, and other damaging effects of shipping and handling. Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period, with China leading the market. The region’s high growth rate is due to the rise in manufacturing activities, and growth in internet penetration. Besides, the increase in spending by the consumers for the packaged products through e-retailing channels is further leading to the growth of the market.

End Users Covered:

– E-commerce

– Medical Dental

– Pharmaceutical

– Electronics

– Automotive

– Housewares

– Glass

– Other End Users

Types Covered:

– Void-Fill Pillows

– Bubble Wrap

– Other Types

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market, By End User

6 Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market, By Type

7 Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

