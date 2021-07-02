High Speed Camera Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

High speed cameras market offer benefits such as real-time recording & display, set speed display, direct write data recording, and image stability. These cameras work independent with high reliability, have simple software interface and thus support a variety of image formats. As a result, images and videos captured by these cameras are compatible and are easily accessible.

High-Speed Cameras Market are used in various industries including automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals & healthcare, to analyze, troubleshoot, predictive maintenance, and machinery diagnostics among others. Over the last couple of years, the demand for high-speed cameras is growing due to the advanced features and benefits that these cameras offer.

As a result, the market for high speed camera market is growing too. Increasing adoption of the high-speed camera in media & entertainment and industrial manufacturing are some of the key factors acting as a tailwind pushing up the growth of the market. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global high-speed camera market would register over 6% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2016-2022).

High speed camera market is increasingly garnering popularity, which is boosting its market growth. Moreover, the increased demand for high speed camera led by the increased demand for high speed content escalates the market on the global platform. High speed cameras are extensively used in the media & entertainment industry and are also used to cover the live sport.

However, high speed cameras market have some technical issues such as heat generation & sensor noise and light sensitivity, which impede market growth. Also, long product life cycle and high cost of the camera hampers the growth of the market, restricting its production.

Major Players:

Players leading the high-speed camera market include Photron Limited (Japan), Vision Research, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), NAC Imaging Technology, Inc. (Japan), Mikrotron GmbH (Germany), Del Imaging Systems LLC (US), AOS Technologies AG(Switzerland), Motion Capture Technologies (US), Fastec Imaging Corporation (US), PCO AG(Germany), Optronis GmbH (Germany), and Weisscam GmbH (Germany), among others.

Global High-Speed Camera Market – Segmentations

The report segments the market into four key dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Frame Rate: 1000-10000 fps, 10001-20000 fps, 20001-100,000 fps, and above 100,000 fps.

By Resolution: 0-2MP, 2-5MP, greater than 5MP.

By Application: Automotive, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Paper & Printing, Household & Textile Industry, Military & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, and Media & Entertainment, among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global High-Speed Camera Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global high-speed camera market. Greater adoption of high-speed cameras in the burgeoning industries such as automotive, healthcare, and F&B among many others is a key factor driving the regional market. India, Japan, and China are key growth contributors to the high-speed camera market in the APAC. Also, the expanding use of robotics and machine vision techniques in both manufacturing and service sector boosts the market growth in the region.

North America is another lucrative market for high speed cameras, which is growing rapidly. High industry standards and the presence of major manufacturers such as Vision Research, Inc., Fastec Imaging Corporation, and Motion Capture Technologies predominantly drive the growth of the regional market. Huge investments by makers to design high-speed camera with high frame rate, high resolution, and fast processing, pay off well by fostering the growth of the market and helping the industries to increase the production line while ensuring 100% accuracy.

The European market for the high-speed camera is expected to witness a remarkable growth owing to the vast contributions from the well-defined markets of the UK and Germany. Increasing adoption of industry standard impacts the market growth positively, by increasing the productivity, maintaining the quality, and reducing the time required.

Global High-Speed Camera Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the global high-speed camera market appears to be fragmented characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players invest substantially to transform the consumer and business landscape.

They also incorporate strategic initiatives such as expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product & technology launch, to gain a competitive advantage in this market. They invest substantially in R&D to develop a technology that is entirely on a different level than their rivals and strive to deliver power-efficient, lightweight cameras.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

January 16, 2019 – Sigma Corporation (the US), a Japan-based company involved in the R&D, manufacture, and service of lenses, cameras, and flashes launched its new compact digital camera – Sigma FP, featuring high-performance full-frame mirror-less lenses. The new camera offers portability and versatility.

At the event, Sigma also announced the first three Global Vision lenses which are spherical lenses, including a large-diameter, and aspherical lens at the foremost surface, can be used to minimize flare and other distortions effectively. Also, a stepping motor enables the high-speed, quiet AF drive.

