HVAC Systems Market Scrutinized in New Research by Daikin,Electrolux, Emerson, Hitachi, Honeywell, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics

MARKET INTRODUCTION

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning) is a system used to maintain and control indoor environment safe and comfortable, meaning that the air should have sufficient amount of oxygen and free of unpleasant and hazardous gases. HVAC is based on the principle of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer. These systems has three main components i.e. a central plant, a distribution system and a rejection unit. With the rising need for better working and living spaces the HVAC systems market is expected to grow in forthcoming future.

MARKET DYNCAMICS

The growing HVAC systems market is driven significant factors like rapid industrialization, increasing population and urbanization, rising temperature and pollution across the globe due uncontrollable greenhouse and other toxic gases emission. However, high initial cost of systems and their maintenance is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, with emerging need towards comfortable and safe indoor environment and replace old systems with more effective and efficient systems is likely to flourish the HVAC systems market.

Key players profiled in the report include Daikin Industries, Ltd.,Electrolux AB, Emerson, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global HVAC Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HVAC systems market with detailed market segmentation by heating, cooling, ventilation, implementation, application, and geography. The global HVAC systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HVAC systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global HVAC systems market is segmented on the basis of heating, cooling, ventilation, implementation and application. Based on heating, the market is segmented as heat pumps and space heaters. On the basis of cooling the market is sub-segmented into room/unitary air conditioners, chillers, VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems, coolers, and others. On the basis of ventilation the market is sub-segmented into air filters, air purifiers, centrifugal fans, roof vent, ventilation fan, air handling unit and others. On the bases of implementation the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit. Similarly, based on end-user the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – HEATING

8. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COOLING

9. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VENTILATION

10. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – IMPLEMENTATION

11. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

12. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

13. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

14. HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

14.1. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.

14.2. ELECTROLUX AB

14.3. EMERSON

14.4. HITACHI LTD.

14.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

14.6. INGERSOLL RAND INC.

14.7. JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

14.8. LG ELECTRONICS INC.

14.9. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

14.10. UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

15. APPENDIX

