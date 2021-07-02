Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – CA Technologies, Capgemini SE, HCL Technologies, IBM, IDaptive, Ilantus Technologies, Microsoft, Okta, Inc., Oracle, Salesforce.com

The Industry report for “Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

The identity-as-a-service provides cloud based solutions for enterprises for identification and authentication solutions to provide users with access to privileges. IDaaS incorporates unique authentication and password management by avoiding possible damages arising due to identity and theft. Besides, advanced offerings like analytics and intelligence combined with the revolution, industry 4.0 have created an attractive picture for IDaaS market in recent years in terms of growth.

The identity-as-a-service market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of risk management solutions and increasing automation in industries. Moreover, the applicability of IDaaS in managing governance risk and compliance is further expected to augment market growth. The identity-as-a-service market is expected to showcase immense growth opportunities for major market players with the rapid emergence of industrial internet of things (IIoT) in the years to come.

The reports cover key developments in the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Capgemini SE

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

IDaptive, LLC

Ilantus Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

The report titled “Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market -Forecast to 2027″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative. It can be said with high confidence level, that this report will satisfy the need for comprehensive insights needed to compete and beat other players in today’s winner takes all market! Considering all these factors The Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

