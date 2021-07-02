IFF Systems Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Top Companies Indra Sistemas, SA, Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Tellumat and Thales Group

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The IFF (Identification, Friend, or Foe) systems are cryptographic identification electronic systems designed to identify the intent of the approaching aircraft. Modernization of military and defense infrastructure has resulted in the wide-scale adoption of IFF systems. Growing security concerns have further created the need for such systems. Positive outlook from the military sector across North America, Europe, and APAC regions is expected to drive the IFF systems market over the coming years.

The IFF systems market is anticipated to register high growth in the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of these systems across various military platforms along with increasing military aircraft deliveries. However, stringent regulations in defense sector may hamper the growth of the IFF systems market. On the other hand, advancements in radar technology are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players :

1.BAE Systems

2.General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

3.HENSOLDT

4.Indra Sistemas, SA

5.Leonardo S.p.A.

6.Micro Systems, Inc. (Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc.)

7.Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.Raytheon Company

9.Tellumat

10.Thales Group

The global IFF systems market is segmented on the basis of component and platform. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of the platform, the market is segmented as land, air, and navy.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IFF systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IFF systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IFF systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

