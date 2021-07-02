Industrial Tapes – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Industrial Tapes market is accounted for $44, 100.45 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $88, 975.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing usage of manufacturing and assembly of commodities and appliances and increasing industrialization are fuelling the growth of the market. However, the huge cost of raw materials is hindering the market growth.

Industrial tapes offer a high level of adhesive force compared to normal tapes which are used on a daily basis life. It is used for wrapping in different industrial operations. Heavy materials and spare parts cannot be attached using normal tapes as these materials require a high level of adhesive bonding. Those are used for attaching several components such as cushions, foams and lighting fixtures.

Based on, Tape Backing Material, polypropylene segment held significant market growth over the forecast period. Polypropylene applications are estimated to grow owing to its low-cost material and huge flexural potential coupled with a small coefficient of friction, which makes it a perfect backing material for industrial tapes.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Tapes market include DOW Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Company Kgaa, Shurtape Technologies, Ashland Inc., DeWAL Industries, Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., VON Roll Holding AG, Sika AG, Berry Plastics, Advanced Flexible Composites, Merck Group and Microseal Industries.

Mode of Applications Covered:

– Acrylic based application

– Solvent based application

– Pressure sensitive application

– Hot melt based application

Products Covered:

– Adhesive transfer tapes

– Filament tapes

– Duct tapes

– Aluminium Tapes

– Other Products

Tape Backing Materials Covered:

– Paper

– Polypropylene

– Polyvinyl chloride

– Other Tape Backing Materials

