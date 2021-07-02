IP Phones Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

IP Phones Market Overview:

IP Telephones are gaining increased traction due to the deep penetration of the internet globally. Reports that assess the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on several industry verticals that analyze the market growth and prospects. The market is projected to achieve escalated revenue figures in the upcoming period.

The rising frequency of transmitting calls over an IP network like the internet or traditional public switched telephone network is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the Ip Phones Market. The improvements in the services offered by internet service providers are expected to increase the market share for IP phones in the coming years. The increased mobility offered by the use of IP phones is expected to create a positive growth impetus for the IP phone market in the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3808

Major Key Players:

The well-known contenders in the IP phones market globally are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Avaya (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (U.S.), Mitel (Canada), ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.), Unify (U.S.), NEC (Japan), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

Segmental Analysis:

The analysis of the segments of the IP phones market has been carried out on the basis of component, type, region and end user. The component-based segment of the IP phones market comprises of software and hardware components.

The software component segment is additionally segmented into TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, SIP and others. On the basis of type, the IP phones market is segmented into DECT, wired and Wi-Fi. On the basis of end users, the IP phones market is segmented into individual consumers and corporate consumers. Based on the regions, the IP phones market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional examination of the IP phones market includes the study of the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. It has been detected that the North American region is projected to be responsible for the major portion of the market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to progress at the fastest rate through the forecast period. The key development in the IP phones market in the North American region is accredited to the technical developments and growing use of mobiles and tablets in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

An invigorated growth pace is perceived in the market due to the supportive result applied both inside and outwardly by noteworthy driving aspects. The progress of the product portfolio is inspiring the elasticity of the demand in the market. The budgetary factors in the overheads of the competitors in the market are becoming more active. The working environment in the market is steering the market to industrious growth. Also, the mounting business needs in the market are forming an advantageous backdrop for change. The factors for transformation are inspiring the progress of the market.

The proficiency of the market is supported by the functional nature of the assets prevailing in the market. The dedication to dealing with the difficulties in the market by the contestants has noticeably improved in recent times. Also, the development in the economic environment is anticipated to lift the development in the market.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2019 Grandstream recently announced that their WP820 WiFi Cordless IP phone is now in compliance with BroadSoft’s BroadWorks platform. Service providers and enterprises around the world employing BroadSoft’s Business Platform can now fit in this powerful cordless WiFi IP phone to grow their mobility and productivity.

Mar 2019 Poly, previously identified as Plantronics recently stated that its VVX x50 Series of IP phones are now certified for Google Voice. Desktop phones that are still extensively used in corporate environments, with Google precisely targeting Voice for G Suite at Cloud Telephony. This enterprise version highlights improved user management, comprehensive reports, and call routing functionality.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ip-phones-market-3808

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Individual Consumers

Corporate Consumers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Ip Phones Market, By Component

Table 2 Ip Phones Market, By Type

Table 3 Ip Phones Market, By End User

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Ip Phones Market, By Component (%)

Figure 3 Ip Phones Market, By Type (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]