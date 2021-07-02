ISO Shipping Container Market Benefits, Forthcoming Developments with Top Players CIMC, CXIC Group, Maersk Container Industry, Sea Box, SINGAMAS, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Charleston Marine Containers

According to Publisher, the Global ISO Shipping Container Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Growth of seaborne trade, growing demand for commodities and rising industrial expansion in China are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as the effect on the environment and fluctuating raw material prices are hindering the market growth.

ISO container is any type of shipping container which is designed, manufactured, tested and certified to the standards of the International Standards Organisation in terms of size, strength and durability. They are made out of various grades of steel and built for freight transport. Their intended use is for transportation across modes which include rail, road or sea freight.

Based on Type, High Cube Refrigerated Container segment held considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the advantage of the versatility and higher payload. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to is driven by China’s low-cost labor and huge dependency on seaborne trade.

Some of the key players profiled in the ISO Shipping Container market include CIMC, CXIC Group, Maersk Container Industry, Sea Box, SINGAMAS, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Charleston Marine Containers, Hoover Container Solutions, Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen Marine Corporation., 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Medline Industries, Inc. and Micronova Manufacturing Inc.

Types Covered:

– High Cube Refrigerated Container

– Refrigerated Container

– High Cube Dry Container

– Standard Dry Container

Applications Covered:

– Consumer Goods Transport

– Industrial Transport

– Food Transport

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global ISO Shipping Container Market, By Type

6 Global ISO Shipping Container Market, By Application

7 Global ISO Shipping Container Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

