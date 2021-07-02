Latest Business News : U.S. Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

16 years have passed since 9/11 and against the backdrop of doom and gloom predictions by some managers in the industry, Homeland Security Research Corporation analysts forecast a strong comeback of the markets, generating a solid 6% CAGR.

The bulk of this growth, however, will come from different markets, as the U.S. Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety markets are undergoing major shifts. Markets once dominated by the airport security and CIP are now moving to smart borders, safe cities and cybersecurity. New and maturing sensor and ICT technologies create new market niches and fresh business opportunities.

The threats, hazards, trends, and other dynamics reflected in the drivers of change, suggest several prevailing strategic challenges that will transform and drive the U.S. homeland security & public safety market over the 2016-2022 period. These include the following:

The terrorist threat is evolving and, while changing in shape, remains significant as attack planning and operations become more decentralized. The U.S. and its interests, particularly in the transportation sector, remain persistent targets.

Growing cyber threats are significantly increasing risk to critical infrastructure and to the greater U.S. economy.

Biological concerns, including bioterrorism, pandemics, foreign animal diseases and other agricultural concerns, endure as a top risk because of both potential likelihood and impacts.

Transnational criminal organizations are increasing in strength and capability, driving risk in counterfeit goods, human trafficking, illicit drugs, and other illegal flows of people and goods.

Natural hazards are becoming more costly to address, with increasingly variable consequences.

Terror organizations (e.g., ISIS and state-sponsored terror groups) as well as 21st century criminals use and develop state-of-the-art attack technologies (e.g., cyber-warfare, encrypted communication, cyber-crime, chemical warfare agents, and GPS jammers).

The recent crash of the Metrojet Flight 9268, which was likely brought down by an ISIS explosive device will lead to aviation security upgrades.

With 900 pages and 506 tables & figures, the “U.S. Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2016-2022” report is one of the largest research projects ever conducted in our company’s history. This unique report offers, for each of its 122 sub-markets, 2011-2015 market data and analyses, as well as 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses. This 3-volume report is the most comprehensive review of the U.S. Homeland Security & Public Safety market available today. The report covers both the homeland security and public safety markets since, in most cases, products and services have dual-use applications and present the same business opportunities.

his report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry decision-makers enabling them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.



Questions answered in this 900-page report include:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What is the U.S. homeland security & public safety industry structure?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the U.S homeland security & public safety managers to purchase products and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 900 pages, 215 tables and 291 figures, this 3-volume report covers 15 vertical, 25 technology and 3 revenue-source submarkets, offering for each of them 2011-2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses. In addition, market assessment and forecast are provided for 27 leading states.



Why Buy this Report?

A. This is the only report that addresses the U.S. HLS & Public Safety dual-use markets

84% of the U.S. HLS & Public Safety industry revenues emanate from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

U.S. Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2016-2022

B. Market data analyzed via 3 key perspectives

With a highly-fragmented HLS & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 15 Vertical Submarkets:

Aviation Security

Border Security

Business Sector Security

CBRN & Hazmat Security and Safety

Counter-Terror & Crime Intelligence

Critical Infrastructure Security

Energy Sector Security

Land Transportation Security

Law Enforcement, Police Modernization & 1st Responders

Maritime Security

Natural & Manmade Disaster Mitigation

Payment Cards & Mobile Payment Security

Public Events Security

Safe Cities

Other Vertical Homeland Security & Public Safety Markets

By Revenue Source:

Product sales

Service & upgrades

Planning, consulting, training

By 25 Technology Submarkets:

Big Data

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection

Biometrics

C2/C4ISR Systems

Checked Luggage EDS & BHS

Cloud-Based Security

Communication Systems & Devices

Counter-IED Technologies

Cybersecurity

Decontamination Gear of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents

Electronic Fencing

Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

Hazmat & CBRN Incident Detection

Intrusion Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

Mobile Devices Security

Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning, Rescue & Recovery Equipment

Non-Lethal Weapons

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

RFID

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Vehicle & Container Screening Systems

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance (without Analytics)

X-Ray Scanners

C. Each of the market sectors is presented via detailed market analysis frameworks including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Market and technology background

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2011-2022 market, segmented by submarkets

For readers, who wish to acquire more information, the report includes 6 in-depth appendices:

Appendix A: U.S. State Level Homeland Security Agencies

Appendix B: Contact Information of 270 U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Vendors

Appendix C: HLS Product Legislation: SAFETY Act

Appendix D: U.S. Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry

Appendix E: U.S. Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – Business Models & Strategies

Appendix F: U.S. Homeland Security Roles & Responsibilities

