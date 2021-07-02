Micro-Ultrasound Systems Market-Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2027

The report titled “GlobalMicro-Ultrasound Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Micro-Ultrasound Systems market in terms of market segmentation by imaging technique, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Micro-Ultrasound Systems Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The diverse application of micro-ultrasound has created significant opportunities in the diagnostics and treatment procedures which is expected to increase its demand in the market over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. For pre-clinical imaging in different areas of research like cancer, vascular disease, stem cell and others, micro-ultrasound systems market is one of the fastest growing markets.

As compared with other systems, micro-ultrasound systems are more cost effective, further image resolutions are also increased by injection micro-bubbles contrast agents. Users of micro-ultrasound systems get the raw data which is not available with other traditional ultrasound systems which is expected to increase the market demand for micro ultrasound systems over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional platform, global Micro-Ultrasound Systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America and Europe are the growing market in terms of revenue in micro ultrasound systems sector. Due to the presence of most of the market players in this region working on technology enhancement with respect to size of the system and use in different preclinical research, the market is expected to grow strongly over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a potential market for micro ultrasound systems as many of research institute and pharmaceutical industries have their presence in this region using micro-ultrasounds systems. This factor is thus estimated to make the micro ultrasound system market in the Asia-Pacific region expand during the forecast period.

Increasing Support in Clinical Research

For pre-clinical imaging in different areas of research like cancer, vascular disease, stem cell and others, micro-ultrasound systems market is one of the fastest growing markets. Micro-ultrasound systems providing evidential support to the clinical research is estimated to expand the micro ultrasound systems market across the globe.

However, penetration of micro-ultrasound systems when compared with micro-MRI, micro-PET and micro-CT is lower which is predicted to act as a restraining factor for the micro ultrasound systems market across the globe over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Micro-Ultrasound Systems market which includes company profiling of FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Exact Imaging, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Systems, Clarius Mobile Health, Micro Medical Devices. Potential Companies that might enter the micro ultrasound systems market include GE Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, and Phillips Healthcare. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global micro-ultrasound systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

