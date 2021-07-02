Military Sensor Market Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 5.1% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis by 2026 with Key Players – TE Connectivity Ltd., Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Kongsberg Gruppen, Honeywell International,

Global Military Sensor Market is valued approximately USD 23.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Military sensors are smart electronic devices which are located near, on or in the soldier’s body to provide intelligent services. These sensors include various features and functions such as personal networks, sensors, C4 communications, and the power to manage the systems. These devices also adopt the concept of enabling the connected soldiers which will aid them during crucial operations. The increased need for upgraded military performance and integration of high-performance miniaturized electronic systems are driving the growth of the market. The rising demand for armored vehicles and military aircraft across the globe is witness to expand the growth of the military sensors market. The smart use of technologies to assist soldiers during military operations has increased the demand of military sensor market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

Thales

Kongsberg Gruppen

Ultra Electronics

Esterline Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

BAE Systems PLC

The regional analysis of global Military Sensor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of smart and automated technologies. Factors such as arising disposable income, increasing the demand for security of particular region, and the conflicts between various countries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Military Sensor market across Globe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Cybersecurity Solutions

By Platform:

Airborne

Land

Naval

Space

Munitions

By Application:

Intelligence & Reconnaissance

Communication & Navigation

Combat Operations

Electronic Welfare

Target Recognition

Command & Control

Surveillance & Monitoring

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

