Mobile Analytics Market by Top Key Companies, Size , Key Findings And Regional Outlook 2017-2024

Global Mobile Analytics Market Overview
Mobile analytics refer to the analysis and gathering of data of mobile platforms such as mobile websites, mobile apps and others. Mobile analytics help the mobile website and app developing companies to track and understand the relation between user interactions with websites and apps. Further, these mobile analytics solutions are gaining traction due to the increase use of social media, shopping and banking on mobile platforms.
Market Size and Forecast
The global mobile analytics market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period. Mobile analytics market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.0 Billion by the end of 2024. Android mobile analytics market is expected to remain dominant and grow at highest pace over the forecast period due to rapid growth of android smartphone market.
In 2016, North America accounted for the major share in the global mobile analytics market. Further, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the high acceptance level of advance technologies and high adoption of cloud based solution. In 2016, application analytics segment was held for the highest percentage share in the region. Further, this segment is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. U.S. accounted for about 51% market share in 2015 due to the heavy penetration of cloud based solution.
Further, Europe and Asia Pacific market are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing sale of consumer electronics segment such as smartphones, tablets and others is likely to propel the growth of mobile analytics market in Europe. On the other hand, Asia Pacific mobile analytics market is forecasted to grow at highest pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Asia-Pacific mobile marketing segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% over the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of mobile analytics market is the increasing penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and others in the region. Further, countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to have the largest market share of mobile analytics in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global mobile analytics market in the following segments:
By Platform
Android
Windows
iOS
Others
By Solution
Application Analytics
Mobile Marketing
Advertising Analytics
In-app Analytics
Others
By Deployment Model
On-Premise
Cloud Based
By End User
E-commerce & Retail
Media and Entertainment
Transportation & logistics
Healthcare
Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)
Others
By Region
Global mobile analytics market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Growth of application based industries such as ebay, amazon and others is the major growth driver of mobile analytics market. In addition to this, increasing sale of smartphones and other mobile devices across all over the globe is expected to intensify the demand of mobile analytics market. Apart from this, smart technologies innovations such as smart TV are also escalating the growth of mobile analytics market.
Further, increasing online advertisements and rising inclination of enterprises towards mobile analytics is likely to accelerate the growth of the mobile analytics market. Moreover, technological advancement in mobile analytics and rising usage and demand for cloud based mobile analytics solutions is the key growth driver of mobile analytics market in the developed regions.
However, security concerns such as data privacy among the population is hindering the growth of global mobile analytics market. Additionally, high initial cost of set up is dampening the growth of mobile analytics market globally. Lack of awareness regarding mobile analytics solutions in the growing regions is restraining the growth of global mobile analytics market.
Key players
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Google Inc.
Adobe Systems Inc.
IBM Corporation
Yahoo Inc.
Mixpanel Inc.
Webtrends Inc.
Crittercism Inc.
Upsight Inc.
Netbuiscuits Inc.
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global mobile analytics market is segmented as follows:
By Platform Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Solution Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Deployment Model Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By End User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
