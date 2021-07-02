Mobile Analytics Market by Top Key Companies, Size , Key Findings And Regional Outlook 2017-2024

Global Mobile Analytics Market Overview

Mobile analytics refer to the analysis and gathering of data of mobile platforms such as mobile websites, mobile apps and others. Mobile analytics help the mobile website and app developing companies to track and understand the relation between user interactions with websites and apps. Further, these mobile analytics solutions are gaining traction due to the increase use of social media, shopping and banking on mobile platforms.

Market Size and Forecast

The global mobile analytics market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period. Mobile analytics market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.0 Billion by the end of 2024. Android mobile analytics market is expected to remain dominant and grow at highest pace over the forecast period due to rapid growth of android smartphone market.

In 2016, North America accounted for the major share in the global mobile analytics market. Further, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the high acceptance level of advance technologies and high adoption of cloud based solution. In 2016, application analytics segment was held for the highest percentage share in the region. Further, this segment is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. U.S. accounted for about 51% market share in 2015 due to the heavy penetration of cloud based solution.

Further, Europe and Asia Pacific market are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing sale of consumer electronics segment such as smartphones, tablets and others is likely to propel the growth of mobile analytics market in Europe. On the other hand, Asia Pacific mobile analytics market is forecasted to grow at highest pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Asia-Pacific mobile marketing segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% over the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of mobile analytics market is the increasing penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and others in the region. Further, countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to have the largest market share of mobile analytics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global mobile analytics market in the following segments:

By Platform

Android

Windows

iOS

Others

By Solution

Application Analytics

Mobile Marketing

Advertising Analytics

In-app Analytics

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud Based

By End User

E-commerce & Retail

Media and Entertainment

Transportation & logistics

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

By Region

Global mobile analytics market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Growth of application based industries such as ebay, amazon and others is the major growth driver of mobile analytics market. In addition to this, increasing sale of smartphones and other mobile devices across all over the globe is expected to intensify the demand of mobile analytics market. Apart from this, smart technologies innovations such as smart TV are also escalating the growth of mobile analytics market.

Further, increasing online advertisements and rising inclination of enterprises towards mobile analytics is likely to accelerate the growth of the mobile analytics market. Moreover, technological advancement in mobile analytics and rising usage and demand for cloud based mobile analytics solutions is the key growth driver of mobile analytics market in the developed regions.

However, security concerns such as data privacy among the population is hindering the growth of global mobile analytics market. Additionally, high initial cost of set up is dampening the growth of mobile analytics market globally. Lack of awareness regarding mobile analytics solutions in the growing regions is restraining the growth of global mobile analytics market.

Key players

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Yahoo Inc.

Mixpanel Inc.

Webtrends Inc.

Crittercism Inc.

Upsight Inc.

Netbuiscuits Inc.

