Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Future Outlook By 2027 | Airtel, Beeline, DBT Telecom FZE, DU United Arab Emirates, Mobifone, Mobile Telesystems, Mobily, MTN

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market research report acts as a perfect source. The market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report has strategically analyzed market research analysis and perceptive business insights into the relevant markets of clients. In this market research report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

The market research analysis has been drawn in this Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market report with the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. The report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This business market research report helps you stay up-to-date about the whole market and also gives holistic view of the market. The Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market and IT industry.

Download Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003057/

Leading Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Players: – Airtel, Beeline, DBT Telecom FZE, DU United Arab Emirates, Mobifone, Mobile Telesystems, Mobily, MTN, Numeko Technologies, Omantel, Ooredoo, Orange, Saudi Telecom Group, Vodafone

Market Insights

Growing number of mobile subscribers to contribute in the mobile VAS market growth

The estimates from GSMA state that the total number of unique mobile subscribers across the globe would be close to 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. By this estimate, close to 75% of the world’s population would be subscribed to a mobile service. Further, the ubiquity of smartphones as well as high-speed connectivity has been a key driving factor for innovations in artificial intelligence and also leading to digital transformation. This factor would be key for driving the global mobile VAS market.

Saturated telecom operator market luring players for enhanced value additions that would drive the growth of mobile VAS market

Value-added services are the non-core or additional features provided by the service operators at a premium to its customers. With the rollout of 3G and 4G services in the market, the mobile value-added service has started acting as a revenue stream for the providers. Penetration of smartphones and tablets has created opportunities for the mobile value-added service providers to add new consumers and generate revenue. The telecom operators thus find an innovative way to differentiate their offerings to attract the consumers. This would provide much needed boost to the mobile VAS market in the coming years.

Solution Insights

The global mobile VAS market by solution was led by mobile infotainment segment. During the forecast period, the mobile infotainment segment for the mobile VAS market is anticipated to maintain its dominance. The Value-Added Services are provided by the telecommunication companies with an aim to improve their standard offerings and thereby spur the number of subscribers to their network. Increase in the number of subscriber spikes the average revenue per user (ARPU) value for the company. The mobile VAS market has been segmented on the basis of solution into SMS, mobile money, utility VAS, mobile infotainment, social networking, location-based services, and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Landscape

4 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Analysis- Global

6 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003057/

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]