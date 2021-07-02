New Comprehensive Report on Air Traffic Control Equipment Market including Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects to 2023

According to Publisher Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.73% during 2018-2023.

Growing air passenger and freight traffic are the key factors paving the way for rise in aircraft activities and construction of new airports which in turn has been propelling worldwide rise in the demand for air traffic control equipments. Additionally, air traffic control equipment market is driven by escalating renovation of the existing aircraft in order to develop an array of features such as low visibility in adverse climatic conditions. Over the past few years, air travel has been witnessing consistent and an upward trend. A steady growth in per capita GDP, rampant globalization, and rising prevalence of e-commerce allows more accessibility and availability of worldwide air travel. With the developments in global economy over the past few years, commercial travel is expected to grow steadily and propel the use of air traffic control equipment in the commercial applications.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market. The report analyses the air traffic control equipment market by application or end-user industry (Commercial, Private, Military) By Product (Communication, Surveillance, Navigation), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain India, Japan, China).

Some of the major players operating in the market are Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corp.(ANPC), Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems Plc., Cobham Plc, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, and Raytheon

