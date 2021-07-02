New Research study of IoT in Elevators Market and its detail analysis by focusing on Key Players like Hitachi, Huawei Technologies, Kone Corp., Liftinzicht, Mitshubishi Electric, OTIS Elevator, Schindler Group, Telefonica

Growing needs for modernization of elevator solutions coupled with emergence of modern technologies such as AI and IoT are anticipated to boost the demands for the IoT in elevators market globally. Higher initial investments required in the elevator modernization and IoT integrations coupled with concerns on elevator downtimes are some of the major restraining factors for the IoT in elevators market. Encouraging constructions in developing economies and urban areas of the world is further anticipated to provide good opportunities to the players operating in the IoT in elevators market.

Elevator companies have identified that elevator maintenance is one expense that costs huge amounts to the companies. Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) in applications such as HVAC and lighting control towards a more granular approach paved the way for IoT to be integrated with elevators and drive efficiencies. The capabilities of IoT technology allows devices for managing large streams of performance data and thereby replicate predicative maintenance capabilities in the elevators. The IoT enabled elevators use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their efficient and effective operations.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kone Corporation , Liftinzicht, Mitshubishi Electric Corporation , OTIS Elevator Company , Schindler Group , Telefonica S.A., Thyssenkrupp AG , Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation

Major Key questions answered through this research report:

What are the top key players of the global IoT in Elevators market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the global IoT in Elevators market?

What are the highest competitors in the market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What are the global market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the global market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

The global IoT in elevators market is segmented on the basis of component, application and end-user. On the basis of component, the IoT in elevators market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The IoT in Elevators market on the basis of the application is classified into preventive maintenance, remote monitoring, fault diagnosis and prediction, advanced reporting and connectivity management. Based on end-user, the IoT in elevators market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT in elevators market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT in elevators market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

