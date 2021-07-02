New study: Industrial Gas Turbine Market to 2027 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report – Ansaldo Energia S.P.A.,Bharat Heavy Electricals, General Electric, Harbin Electric, Kawasaki Heavy, Man Energy

MARKET INTRODUCTION



Gas turbine also known as combustion turbine, a type of internal combustion engine used for power generation and direct mechanical drive using various forms of natural gas or liquid fuel. The important components of a gas turbine are an upstream rotating gas compressor, combustor, and a downstream turbine on the shaft as the compressor. . The market for industrial gas turbine is deemed to grow because of the increasing demand for energy from various industries in the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing market of the industrial gas turbine is driven by the flexibility to use different fuels to drive the turbines, to curb with greenhouse gas emission, improved power to weight ratio, compact size, and high-power efficiency. However, the high investment cost is a factor hampering the growth of the market. The recent trend of increasing fund flow toward the replacement of the conventional power generation system with upgraded and efficient ones will further be going to increase the market of industrial gas turbine..

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701297/sample

Key players profiled in the report Ansaldo Energia S.P.A.,Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, General Electric, Harbin Electric International Company Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Man Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Opra Turbines B.V., Siemens AG, Vericor Power Systems LLC.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Industrial Gas Turbine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial gas turbine market with detailed market segmentation by product, capacity, technology application and geography. The global industrial gas turbine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial gas turbine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial gas turbine market is segmented on the basis of product, capacity, technology and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as heavy duty and aeroderivative. On the basis of capacity the market is sub-segmented into <70 MW, 70-300 MW and >300 MW. On the basis of technology the market is sub-segmented into open cycle and combined cycle. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into power generation, oil and gas, aviation and others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701297/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CAPACITY

9. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

10. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

11. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. INDUSTRIAL GAS TURBINE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ANSALDO ENERGIA

13.2. BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED

13.3. GENERAL ELECTRIC

13.4. HARBIN ELECTRIC INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED

13.5. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.

13.6. MAN DIESEL AND TURBO

13.7. MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWER SYSTEMS LTD.

13.8. OPRA TURBINES B.V.

13.9. SIEMENS

13.10. VERICOR POWER SYSTEMS

14. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012701297/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.