Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Opportunities and Trends by 2027

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticalss market is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced nuclear medicines in order to increase the efficiency of imaging processes in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of neurologic disorders such as, Alzheimer’s and others along as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

Companies Profiles Include:

Cardinal Health

IBA Worldwide

Curium

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Bayer AG

Positron Corporation

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Bracco

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

The report aims to provide an overview of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market with detailed market segmentation by product, functionality, type of formulation and geography. The global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic kidney disease and other neurological disorders are growing at a rapid rate across the globe. These chronic diseases are the leading cause of deaths. According to the recent statistics of World Health Organization for the year 2019, states that chronic disease contributes approximately 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. It is also expected that by 2020 the incidences of deaths will rise approximately to 73% and the global burden of disease is expected to grow by 60%.

The report analyzes factors affecting Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market in these regions.

Global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, based on the applications, was segmented as, diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of 70.6% of the radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders. Also, nuclear medicine provide better diagnostic information about the functioning of a specific organ, as it uses radiation. Hence, owing to the above statements, this segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Diagnostic applications segment is expected to grow the market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals over the forecast period for applications segment.

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business.

