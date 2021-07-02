Online Clothing Rental Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players – Bag Borrow Steal (U.S.) , Dress & Go (Brazil) , Glam Corner (Australia) , Gwynnie Bee (U.S.)

Online clothing rental market size is estimated to reach $1,856 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.The rental market works to address clothing needs of the consumers who cannot afford or do not want to spend money on the clothes to be worn for one or two occasions, making it more affordable. Online clothing rental portals offer a wide range of clothes, which can be characterized based on size, color, type of outfits, brands, and prices.

The global online clothing rental market is segmented based on end-users, clothing styles, and geography. Based on end-users, it is classified into women, men, and kids. For clothing styles, it is categorized into ethnic, western, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed into, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). With regards to the market competition, online renting and re-commerce companies are expanding the pre-owned product market with pioneering solutions to cater to different segments.

Major Key Players of the Online Clothing Rental Market are:

Bag Borrow Steal (U.S.) , Dress & Go (Brazil) , Glam Corner (Australia) , Gwynnie Bee (U.S.) , Le Tote (U.S.) , Lending Luxury (U.S.) , Rent the Runway (U.S.) , Secoo Holdings Limited (China) , Secret wardrobe (India) , Share Wardrobe (India)

Major Types of Online Clothing Rental covered are:

Ethnic

Western

Others

Major Applications of Online Clothing Rental covered are:

Women

Men

Kids

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Online Clothing Rental consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Online Clothing Rental market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Online Clothing Rental manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Online Clothing Rental with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Clothing Rental Market Size

2.2 Online Clothing Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Clothing Rental Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Online Clothing Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Clothing Rental Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Clothing Rental Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Online Clothing Rental Sales by Product

4.2 Global Online Clothing Rental Revenue by Product

4.3 Online Clothing Rental Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Online Clothing Rental Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Online Clothing Rental industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

