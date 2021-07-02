Online Dating Services Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2018-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Badoo, eharmony, Grindr , Love Group Global , Match Group

The global online dating services market was valued at $6,400.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,202 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The dating service industry has exhibited strong growth in terms of sales, and has been evolving continuously over the past couple of decades. This is attributable to rise in number of singles around the globe, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Surge in internet penetration around the globe has resulted in significant growth of the online dating services market. This has given immense opportunity for service providers to gain traction among their target customers by coming up with customized features that cater to the needs of customers.

Millennials are specific and conscious to find their significant other, taking into account of the second persons perception toward life, like-minded perception on various aspects, and other such common like or dislikes. This has boosted dating service providers on innovating their services that match customer expectations. Various online dating services providers are using artificial intelligence to provide guidance or suggestion to their customers on whether to go on a first date with person that they have met online. For instance, recently, eHarmony, one of the key players in online dating services market, announced on developing an AI-enabled feature that nudges users to suggest meeting in person after they have been chatting in the app for a while. Moreover, these dating apps are making significant use of new technologies into their services.

Major Key Players of the Online Dating Services Market are:

Badoo, eharmony, Grindr , Love Group Global , Match Group, Spark Networks SE, The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

Major Types of Online Dating Services covered are:

By Service

– Matchmaking

– Social Dating

– Adult Dating

– Niche Dating

Major Applications of Online Dating Services covered are:

By Demography

– Adult

– Baby Boomer

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Online Dating Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Online Dating Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Online Dating Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Online Dating Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Dating Services Market Size

2.2 Online Dating Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Dating Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Online Dating Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Dating Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Dating Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Online Dating Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Online Dating Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Online Dating Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Online Dating Services Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Online Dating Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

