Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – AirTV, Channel Master, GatesAir, Gemalto NV, Harmonic, LG Electronics, Sinclair Broadcast, SK Telecom, Tablo

Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform is a type of wireless platform used widely in the broadcast industry. It is commonly used in radio and television platforms for broadcasting channels wirelessly. ARTC 3.0, a next-generation transmission platform is the main technology used in the over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform. It is an Advanced Television Systems Committee standard to upgrade antenna televisions as well as allows 4K resolution and sound upgrades.

The high demand for over-the-transmission platforms among broadcasters as well as manufacturers of display devices owing to the introduction of ATSC 3.0-capable televisions & streaming devices by several manufacturers is bolstering the demand for over-the-air (OTA) transmission platforms market. Further, the rising need for ease of operations and enhanced channel presentation is expected to drive the over-the-air (OTA) market demand. Moreover, increasing IT investments in the broadcasting industry is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform market.

The reports cover key developments in the Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AirTV L.L.C

Channel Master

GatesAir Inc.

Gemalto NV

Harmonic, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Tablo TV

TiVo Corporation

The “Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is segmented on the basis of solution and platform. Based on the solution, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The platform segment of Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is classified into mobile, television and streaming devices.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

