Paper Pigments Market Trends, Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Production Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Recent, Trends, Growth, And Regional Outlook and Forecast 2019-2023

Market Overview

Paper Pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. They are extensively added to fill, color, or coat paper. The use of pigments in wet end process and paper coating results in low cost and improved quality. They can be used in high quality label papers, premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers. Some of the common pigments used are calcium carbonate, clay, and titanium dioxide.

The Global Paper Pigments Market is primarily driven by the growing demand for cardboard packaging owing to the increasing manufacturing and e-commerce activities. Other major factor driving the global market include increasing demand for better quality packaging of FMCG products coupled with the rising inclination towards the ready-to-eat food. This can be attributed towards the rising working population, high disposable per capita income, and the changing lifestyle trend of the consumers. Furthermore, the rising demand for bio-degradable, bio-based, and lightweight packaging materials in various end-use industries such as consumer goods, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are propelling the market growth. The high production and sales of consumer goods and electronics in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is another factor positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the paper can be recycled which has benefits such as saving of landfill space, reduction of paper disposal, and is environment-friendly, which further drives the demand for paper pigments.

However, the risks associated with the rising prices of raw materials is likely to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Market players are focusing on strategic developments such as capacity expansion, partnership, and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2018, Minerals Technologies Inc. signed an agreement with Shouguang Meilun Paper Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd. to build a precipitated calcium carbonate plant at its paper mill in China with a production capacity of 150,000 metric ton per year. In another instance, Omya AG entered into a distribution agreement with JECO Pigment China in which Omya will become an international distributor and represent JECO Pigment China products in 50 US states as well as in Mexico, Caribbean, Central America, Panama, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Key Players:

Omya AG

Imerys

Minerals Technologies

BASF SE

Ashapura Group

M. Huber Corporation

Kemira Oyj

The Chemours Company

Thiele Kaolin Company

KaMin LLC. / CADAM

Regional Analysis

The Global Paper Pigments Market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the Global Paper Pigments Market in 2017 due to the high demand from packaging industry for food & beverage, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The high growth of the market in this region can also be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials, which results in high production of paper and pulp.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 on account of the high demand for paper pigments from the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics packaging in the region.

The European market is primarily driven by the demand from pharmaceuticals industries in Western Europe.

Segmentation

The Global Paper Pigments Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and Region.

On the basis of Type, the market has been segmented into calcium carbonate, kaolin, and others. The calcium carbonate segment is further bifurcated into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). Kaolin segment is classified into hydrous and calcinated.

By Application, the market has been divided into coated and uncoated paper. The coated paper is further classified on the basis of coating type into satin-coated paper, gloss-coated paper, dull-coated paper, matte-coated paper, and cast-coated paper. The uncoated paper is categorized based on the surface type into woven or smooth uncoated paper, laid uncoated paper, and linen uncoated paper.

