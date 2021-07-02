Parking Management Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR to Reach US$ 58.5 Bn by 2027 Led by Key Players Flowbird Group, Indigo Parking Service, ParkMobile, Passport, Siemens AG

According to a new market research study titled, “Parking Management Market To 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Parking Site, Solutions, Services, and Deployment Type”. The global market accounted for US$ 37.5 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 58.5 Bn by 2027 thereby registering a CAGR growth rate of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights the key trends prevalent in the global parking management market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Factors such as an increase in demand for effective and efficient parking solutions especially among densely populated cities and the growing number of the registered passenger vehicle is expected to be the significant market driving force in the coming years. Further, the increasing popularity of smart cities concepts and the subsequent adoption of technology-driven mobility and smart parking solution is also anticipated to fuel the demand for parking management solutions in the forecast period. Moreover, among developed countries, the increasing number of limited parking spaces both on-street and on-street especially among metro cities are witnessing a growing demand for more efficient parking spaces at major popular commercial hubs and optimizing the available parking space with different end-users.

some of the leading players that are currently present in the market are Flowbird Group, Indigo Parking Service, ParkMobile, Passport Inc., Siemens AG, Smart Parking Ltd., Streetline, Swarco, T2 Systems, and Tiba Parking among other market players.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Parking Management Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Parking solution such as parking guidance system offers real-time navigational and parking space availability to the different motorist and passenger vehicles. This facilitates in efficient utilization of parking space as well as reduces the time spent by individuals looking for empty parking space. Moreover, other technology-enabled solutions such as automatic number plate recognition and parking fees payment & reservation through mobile app enable seamless enforcement and revenue management solutions to different end-users.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Parking Management Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

The report segments the global parking management market as follows:

Global Parking Management Market – By Parking Site

On-street

Off-street

Global Parking Management Market – By Parking Solutions

Parking Guidance Systems

Parking Reservation Solutions

Parking Security & Surveillance

Others

Global Parking Management Market – By Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Global Parking Management Market – By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Global Parking Management Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Taiwan

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

