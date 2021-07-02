Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2019 Strong Development By Major Eminent Players Croda International, Associated British Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, The Lubrizol Corporation

The pharmaceutical excipients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in the pharmaceuticals market supported by functional excipients, growth in the generics market, and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. However, the cost & time-intensive drug development process and rising regulatory strictness eventually hinders the market growth.

A pharmaceutical excipient is also known as bulking agent, diluent, or filler, is a natural or synthetic substance articulated with the active ingredient of a medication, included in a pharmaceutical dosage form to support the manufacturing process, to protect or enhance the stability, or for bioavailability or patient acceptability. They are also helpful in the product identification and improve the overall safety or functionality of the product during the storage or use.

Companies Profiles Include:

DowDuPont

Roquette Frères

Ashland

BASF SE

Kerry Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Associated British Foods plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

The report aims to provide an overview of pharmaceutical excipients market with detailed market segmentation by product, functionality, type of formulation and geography. The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pharmaceutical excipients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting pharmaceutical excipients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the pharmaceutical excipients market in these regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented on the basis of product, functionality, and type of formulation. Based on product, the market is segmented as organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and others. The pharmaceutical excipients market, based on functionality is segmented into fillers & diluents, suspending & viscosity agents, coating agents, binders, preservatives, emulsifying agents, and other functionalities. Based on type of formulation, the market is segmented as oral formulations, topical formulations, parenteral formulations, and other formulations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pharmaceutical excipients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pharmaceutical excipients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

