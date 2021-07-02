Polyethylene Terephthalate  Packaging Market is booming at CAGR of 7.1% by 2026 | Dunmore, Rexam PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

According to Publisher, the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Packaging Market is accounted for $55.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $102.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from end-use industries, shift in consumer preferences towards recyclable & eco-friendly materials and increasing demand for recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate are some factors impacting the market growth. However, lack of effectual infrastructure facilities for recycling is restricting the market growth.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Packaging are used for packing fruit juices and beverages, whereas Polyethylene Terephthalate films are used in packaging solutions for precooked meals and processed meat. Polyethylene Terephthalate (Polyethylene Terephthalate) is usually used in packaging as it acts as a tough barrier against alcohols, water vapor and diluted acids. Moreover, the nonappearance of toxicity in Polyethylene Terephthalate products that are used for packing food products is predictable to drive the market. The main benefit of Polyethylene Terephthalate over other plastic materials used for packaging is its high rate of recyclability. On the other hand, it is flexible, easy-to-recycle and shatter-resistant.

Get Sample Copy of ” Polyethylene Terephthalate Packaging Market ” Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016339

Some of the key players in the global market are Dunmore, Rexam PLC, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont), Huhtamaki Group, CCL Industries, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Resilux NV, Kl?ckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. Kg, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Amcor Limited, Nampak Limited and Huhtamaki OYJ.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016339

Packaging Types Covered:

– Flexible Packaging

– Rigid Packaging

– Other Packaging Types

Forms Covered:

– Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

– Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

Products Covered:

– Lids/Caps & Closures

– Trays

– Bags & Pouches

– Bottles & Jars

– Other Products

Filling Technologies Covered:

– Aseptic fill

– Cold fill

– Hot fill

– Other Filling Technologies

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.