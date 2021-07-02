Portable Ventilators Market- Advanced Healthcare Technologies are likely to be the major factors during the forecast period

Recent report published by research nester titled “Portable Ventilators Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024″ delivers detailed overview of the global portable ventilators market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by mode, by application, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global portable ventilators market is segmented into product type such as portable gas powered ventilators and microprocessor controlled ventilators. Among these segments, microcontroller segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the microprocessor controlled ventilators segment is backed by increasing geriatric population and increasing number of patients who need additional support to breathe properly.

Global portable ventilators market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global portable ventilators market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. Increasing penetration of respiratory diseases and growing adoption of advanced healthcare technologies are likely to be the major factors behind the growth of global portable ventilators market over the forecast period.

The homecare segment by end-user is likely to expand during the forecast period. Increasing aging population across the globe and rising demand for homecare therapeutic devices are key factors which are fueling the growth of this segment. Moreover, rising adoption rate of advanced health care technologies is expected to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Portable Ventilators During Surgical Procedures

Increasing adoption of portable ventilators during surgical procedures as additional support for the patients is anticipated to propel the growth of portable ventilators market. Moreover, rising installation of portable ventilators in ambulance is also predicted to drive the growth of global portable ventilators market during the forecast period.

Rising Number of Patients Suffering from Respiratory Diseases

Increasing demand for portable ventilators during respiratory emergency to provide breathing support to the patients is a major driver of the portable ventilators market. Moreover, growing need of portable ventilators during multiple causality situations is also projected to augment the growth of global portable ventilators market.

Although, high cost associated with portable medical ventilators is one of the major factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the portable ventilators market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global portable ventilators market which includes company profiling of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drgerverk AG & Co., Becton Dickinson & Company, Getinge AB, Resmed Inc., Percussionair Corp., Smiths Group PLC, Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic PLC and Trivitron Healthcare. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global portable ventilators market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

