Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Potassium Peroxymonosulfate industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Potassium peroxymonosulfate, also known as MPS or potassium monopersulfate, is widely used as an oxidizing agent. Potassium peroxymonosulfate is present as a component of a triple salt with the molecular formula of 2KHSO5•KHSO4•K2SO4 and CAS number 70693-62-8.

The main raw material is concentrated sulfuric acid; hydrogen peroxide and potassium hydroxide, all of the products are hazardous chemicals, which needs for more investment in safety and environmental protection. This is also the reason for restricting the development of this product, but because of excellent performance, downstream applications have been continuously expanded.

According to this study, over the next five years the Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Potassium Peroxymonosulfate business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Chemours(Dupont)

United Initiators

Ansin Chemical

Shangyu Jiehua Chemical

Segmentation by product type:

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Powder

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Granule

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Tablet

Segmentation by application:

Electronics

Water Treatment

Laundry Bleach

Wool Shrinkproofing

Pharmaceutical / Chemical Synthesis

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potassium Peroxymonosulfate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Potassium Peroxymonosulfate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

