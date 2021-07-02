Probiotic Ingredients Market is Booming Massively by 2027 with Top Players Biena, Bifodan, BioGaia, GLAC BIOTECH, Kerry Group, LALLEMAND

Probiotics are often termed as good or helpful bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms and yeasts that are intended to have health benefits. Probiotics are suitable, especially for the digestive system. It also helps to reduce depression and promote heart health. Probiotics are often taken as supplements that are supposed to colonize the gut with health-boosting microorganisms. Probiotic foods include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, kimchi, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods is driving the demand for probiotic ingredients market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements worldwide is also projected to influence the probiotic ingredients market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for superior-quality feed products is expected to have a robust impact on the probiotic ingredients market. Upholding probiotic health benefits among livestock farmers are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Probiotic Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of probiotic ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by application, source, form, end user and geography. The global probiotic ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading probiotic ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global probiotic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application, source, form and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented into functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into bacteria, and yeast. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented into human and animal.

The report also includes the profiles of key probiotic ingredients companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Biena

– Bifodan A/S

– BioGaia

– Chr. Hansen A/S

– E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

– GLAC BIOTECH CO., LTD.

– Kerry Group plc

– LALLEMAND Inc.

– Probi

– United Agricultural Services Laboratories

Table of Contents:

