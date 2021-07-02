Profitable Report on Highly Visible Packaging Market Will Change the Future Trading with Sonoco , Rohrer , Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Printpack, Mondi Group, Inline Plastics

According to Publisher, the Global Highly Visible Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. High differentiation in product packaging and increasing awareness among various end-users are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market. However, factors such as high capital expenditure are hindering the market growth.

Packaging is one of the fastest growing industries that are changing according to demand from end users and customers. Highly perceptible packaging allows a corporation to distinguish its products from that of competitors in the market, and also helps to boost visibility owing to features such as good looks etc.

By End User, food & beverage segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period. The differentiated packaging of food & beverages plays a important role in a product’s success. Changing consumer preferences are leading to advances in packaging. Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rising awareness, increasing expenditure of consumer products, and increasing population.

Some of the key players profiled in the Highly Visible Packaging Market include Sonoco Corporation, Rohrer Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Printpack, Mondi Group, Inline Plastics, Imex Packaging, Eastman Chemical, Drug Package, Inc., Curwood, Creative Forming, Caraustar Industries, Bemis Corporation, Bayer AG, Anchor Packaging and Amcor Limited.

Types Covered:

– Blister Pack

– Clamshell Packaging

– Corrugated Box

– Glass Container

– Plastic Container Packaging

– Shrink Wrap Packaging

– Skin Packaging

– Windowed Packaging

– Other Types

End Users Covered:

– Agriculture

– Automotive

– Electronics and Appliances

– Fashion and Apparels

– Food & Beverage

– Health Care

– Manufacturing

– Other End Users

