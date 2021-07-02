Revenue Cycle Management Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, Epic Systems , Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market was valued at $35,419 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $85,008 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023. Revenue Cycle Management can be defined as the management of all administrative and clinical functions that directly or indirectly contribute to the revenues through patient service to optimize overall profits. Revenue cycle management undergoes various processes such as patient registration, eligibility, and verification for insurance, medical coding, claims processing, and payments & AR management. The process of RCM enables healthcare facilities to optimize revenues through claims processing. Primarily, there are four prominent elements of RCM that includes patients, healthcare provider, billing company, and insurance payers. The global revenue cycle management market was valued at $35,419 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $85,008 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The growth of the RCM market is majorly driven by supportive growth through regulatory compliance, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for cloud-based solutions, and increasing market for outsourced RCM solutions. In addition, growth in healthcare expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced healthcare systems, thereby driving the RCM market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with RCM deployment and scarcity of trained professionals are expected to be the restraining factors for the RCM market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Revenue Cycle Management Market are:

Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, Epic Systems , Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Experian PLC, Mckesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Athenahealth, Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Major Types of Revenue Cycle Management covered are:

Standalone

Integrated

By Component Type

Software

Services

Major Applications of Revenue Cycle Management covered are:

Hospitals

Physicians

Diagnostic & ambulatory care centers

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Revenue Cycle Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Revenue Cycle Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Revenue Cycle Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Revenue Cycle Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Revenue Cycle Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

